Elle Fanning Gives Gold Glamour Colorful Twists in Vintage Givenchy Dress & Sandals for ‘Girl From Plainville’ Finale Red Carpet

What’s old is truly new (and stunning) again. Elle Fanning arrived at the FYC finale of the Hulu show “The Girl From Plainville” last night in Los Angeles wearing vintage Givenchy Haute Couture and gold Christian Louboutin heeled sandals.

The look was absolutely stunning on Fanning, who plays the lead role of Michelle Carter, the woman at the center of the “texting-suicide” case that made headlines.

Elle Fanning at the finale of the Hulu show “The Girl From Plainville”. CREDIT: Variety

With a dress this opulent, the obvious choice for footwear falls on Christian Louboutin. Fanning’s gown featured stunning gold accents, and the shoes paired perfectly. They were heeled sandals with a toe and ankle strap. Like many Louboutins, the heels were tall, probably coming in at around 4-inches.

Speaking of vintage-looking, Fanning’s stylist Samanta McMillen shared that the dress was 1987 Givenchy Haute Couture. The strapless number features an A-line cut that fit perfectly around Fanning’s waist and features large stripes in alternating lavender, green, beige and a deeper gold. All of the stripes have coordinating embroidered paisleys. The bottom of the gown featured one stripe in red, while the top has a beautiful gold piping around the neckline.

Elle Fanning at the finale of the Hulu show “The Girl From Plainville”. CREDIT: Variety

Fanning paired the outfit with a small gold handbag that was coated in glitter and featured a scalloped edge. While she opted for no earrings or necklaces, she wore a statement vintage gold bangle. The chunky bangle was complemented by a statement ring. As for hair and makeup, Fanning opted for a natural, glowy and tucked her hair back into a low bun.

