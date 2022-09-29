Elizbeth Olsen Is Romantically Laced in Black Rodarte Dress & Pointed-Toe Pumps at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

Elizabeth Olsen made a daring arrival at Variety’s Power of Women event held in Beverly Hills yesterday, the star dressed in black from head to toe. Olsen spoke about her support of The Rape Foundation / Stuart House which serves as an innovative, internationally recognized model for the treatment of sexually abused children.

Trading in her superhero garb for red carpet wears, the “WandaVision” star wore a romantic Rodarte shiny silk black floor-length mock neck gown with exaggerated sleeves and dainty lace detailing on the chest, cascading in layered down the sleeves, and across the waist of the garment.

Elizabeth Olsen attends Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Variety via Getty Images

The style was accessorized with dainty stacked gold rings on each of Olsen’s fingers and simple small gold hoops. The California native wore her long blond locks parted in the middle and up in a low bun alongside wavy face-framing pieces.

Elizabeth Olsen attends Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Variety via Getty Images

Olsen opted for simple but chic, taking a chance on classic black pointed toe pumps for her red carpet footwear. The glossy sleek shoes were fitted with sharp stiletto style heels, about three to four inches in height.

Elizabeth Olsen attends Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Variety via Getty Images

Variety’s Power of Women event honors female leaders for their contributions to different causes. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, this year’s fall ceremony was presented by Lifetime and Cadillac. The 2022 honorees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai and Elizabeth Olsen. Hosted by Meg Stalter, the event’s attendees also included Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tia Mowry.

PHOTOS: See what Elizabeth Olsen and more wore to the Kate Spade show.