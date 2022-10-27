Elizabeth Hurley Thinks Pink in Platform Stilettos & Florals at BCRF Luncheon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Hurley brought the power of pink to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s awards luncheon in New York City. The occasion, held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated the 30th year of the Estée Lauder organization — a cause Hurley has been the global ambassador for 28 years.

Arriving at the New York Hilton Midtown for the occasion, Hurley posed on the pink carpet in an all-pink ensemble. Her outfit prominently featured a silky midi-length dress, complete with flounced short sleeves and an allover floral print. Complementing her outfit was a faintly iridescent clutch, also in pink — a curved ovular leather creation by Jeffrey Levinson. Finishing the “Bedazzled” star’s ensemble was a set of sparkling silver and pink diamond drop earrings.

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) New York Symposium & Awards Luncheon at New York Hilton Midtown on Oct. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hurley strapped into a set of peep-toe platforms by Sam Edelman. Her $160 Florencia style included curved front and thin ankle straps for added security, as well as thick platform soles — all crafted from rosy pink suede. Creating a monochrome moment that paid tribute to the cause at hand, Hurley’s set was finished with 4.5-inch stilettos for a sharp height boost.

Sam Edelman’s Florencia platforms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Fabrizio Freda, Elizabeth Hurley and William P. Lauder attend the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) New York Symposium & Awards Luncheon at New York Hilton Midtown on Oct. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, held in October, highlights the importance of breast cancer awareness and features numerous events and products that raise funds for various related causes. This year, the cause has prompted numerous brands to design limited-edition footwear and fashion collection to benefit a range of breast cancer charities and nonprofits, including Adidas, Oofos, Vera Bradley, Mango and many more.