Elisabeth Moss Blooms in Floral Dress & Big-Toe Sandals at ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Finale Event

Elisabeth Moss attended the red carpet for the season five finale event of “The Handmaid’s Tale” yesterday. The occasion, which took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, marked the upcoming release of the explosive episode, titled “Safe,” which will air on Nov. 9.

Moss wore a floral dress by Yvonne Strahovski to the event. The garment featured a vibrant floral pattern set on a black background in orange and purple. The floor-length button-up dress had a high-low hem and bell sleeves.

Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 Finale Event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Moss paired the botanical look with dangling gold earrings and wore her mid-length blond hair in a deep part.

As for her shoes, the Golden Globe Award winner slipped into metallic silver strappy sandals that wrapped around her ankles and traveled up her calves. The shimmering style had square toes and was secured in place with a thick strap around Moss’ big toes.

Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 Finale Event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what used to be part of the United States. Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state and is faced with environmental disasters and a plummeting birth rate. The television series is available for streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.

