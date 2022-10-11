Elisabeth Moss Gleams in Leather Blazer, Jumpsuit & Diamonds at PaleyFest NY 2022

Elisabeth Moss brought sharp style to the red carpet for PaleyFest NY 2022.

Arriving at a panel for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the Emmy Award-winning actress posed in a long black jumpsuit. Giving the silk piece added edge was a matching leather blazer, featuring pointed lapels and long shoulders. Moss’ ensemble was complete with a bold red lip. Her outfit was also finished with fine jewelry designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi, Fendi’s fourth-generation heiress. Hailing from the designer’s namesake Delfina Delettrez label, Moss’ pieces consisted of diamond and ruby post earrings and a matching sparkling 4,500.00 € (approximately $4,367 USD) Dots ring.

Elisabeth Moss attends “PaleyFest NY: The Handmaid’s Tale” panel at The Paley Center for Media in New York City during PaleyFest NY 2022 on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Moss also took a moment to pose with co-stars at the occasion, including Max Minghella, Elisabeth Moss, Sam Jaeger, Mckenna Grace, Amanda Brugel and Ann Dowd.

Max Minghella, Elisabeth Moss, Sam Jaeger, Mckenna Grace, Amanda Brugel and Ann Dowd attend “PaleyFest NY: The Handmaid’s Tale” panel at The Paley Center for Media in New York City during PaleyFest NY 2022 on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “Mad Men” star’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her jumpsuit’s long hems. However, it’s likely she donned a pair of matching close-toed boots or pumps for the occasion. Both styles have been longtime staples of Moss’ red carpet wardrobe over the years, particularly when working with stylist Karla Welch.

Elisabeth Moss attends “PaleyFest NY: The Handmaid’s Tale” panel at The Paley Center for Media in New York City during PaleyFest NY 2022 on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

PaleyFest NY is a New York-based festival highlighting top programs and performances in television. This year’s event — which also celebrates the Festival’s 10-year anniversary — runs from October 6-11 at the Paley Center for Media. Presented by Citibank, the occasion features appearances and panels from stars of numerous shows, including “The Walking Dead,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Queen Sugar,” “Manifest” and “The Gilded Age.”

PHOTOS: Discover more stars who love leather in the gallery.