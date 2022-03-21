×
Eiza Gonzalez Radiates in Silky Pink Gown and Shimmering Sandals at ‘Ambulance’ Premiere

By Tara Larson
Eiza Gonzalez looked fresh at the premiere of her latest movie on Sunday in Paris.

The Mexican actress attended the premiere of “Ambulance,” an upcoming action thriller starring Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, directed by Michael Bay. Gonzalez, who plays a paramedic in the movie, wore a pretty pink gown from Stella McCartney. Her silk dress featured a one-shoulder design with a sparkly crystal piece at the shoulder. She added a stacked silver bracelet to her look, plus statement earrings.

eiza gonzalez, pink gown, strappy sandals, ambulance premiere
Gonzalez at the ‘Ambulance’ premiere in Paris on March 20.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Gonzalez added height to her look with towering heels. She wore platform sandals to the premiere with an ankle and toe strap for support. The shoes were done in a shimmery pink colorway and included a thick platform sole, adding at least an inch to the overall height of the heels.

eiza gonzalez, strappy sandal, ambulance premiere, paris
A closer look at Gonzalez’s shoes.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Gonzalez was recently spotted in another stylish outfit. The “Godzilla vs Kong” actress donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit to the Burberry runway presentation earlier in March. Her jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection and her pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle, which black strappy sandals emerged from.

ambulance premiere, jake gyllenhaal, eiza gonzalez, michael bay, yahya abdul-matee
Gyllenhaal, Bay, Gonzaelz and Abdul-Mateen at the “Ambulance” premiere on March 20.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Add a touch of pink into your spring wardrobe with these blush sandals.

