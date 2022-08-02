Dylan Sprouse Suits Up With Girlfriend Barbara Palvin in Sheer Dress & Go-Go Boots for ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin made the case for striking couples’ style on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train.” The action thriller film, which stars Brad Pitt, Joey King and Sandra Bullock, premieres worldwide on Aug. 5.

The couple arrived at Regency Village Theatre in sharp style, with Sprouse clad in a white collared shirt beneath a slightly oversized black suit. Completing the “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” star’s outfit was a set of glossy black patent leather boots with short heels and almond-shaped toes. Palvin, meanwhile, made an edgy statement in black lingerie beneath a sheer black crop top and thigh-high slit skirt, each covered in an overlaid rose pattern. Her outfit was finished with stud earrings and a small top-handle bag covered in sparkling crystals.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse arrive at the “Bullet Train” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Palvin’s outfit, however, made the greatest statement from her slick footwear. The Victoria’s Secret model’s ensemble was grounded in a pair of knee-high boots crafted from white leather, featuring triangular pointed toes and heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. Her shoes sharply stood out from her dark attire while perfectly matching Sprouse’s shirt, creating a complementary black-and-white moment for the couple.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse arrive at the “Bullet Train” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Palvin’s footwear wardrobe is vast, including sleek pumps and heeled sandals by Nine West, Magda Butrym, Versace and more on the red carpet. Chelsea, lace-up and platform boots from By Far, Moncler and Naked Wolfe, as well as chunky Balenciaga and New Balance sneakers, round out the supermodels’ off-duty wardrobe. Sprouse, meanwhile, often remains casual in dark leather boots and loafers for appearances and formal occasions. The former Disney actor’s casual wardrobe often features neutral suede boots, as well as athletic and low-top sneakers from brands including Prada.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades