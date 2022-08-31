Dylan Sprouse Suits Up in Classic Black and White Tuxedo & Leather Oxfords with Girlfriend Barbara Palvin in Armani Privé for “White Noise” Venice Film Festival Screening

Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin made a stylish arrival on the red carpet for the premiere of “White Noise” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy.

The couple was well coordinated in their formal wear looks. Sprouse wore a classic black and white tuxedo ensemble with a bowtie and leather Oxford lace-up shoes.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Palvin stood out in a black sequin shoulder-sleeve sleeve column dress. The neckline of the dress had an interesting, beaded detail in the shape of a disc with red lines cascading down from it. Palvin’s dress was an archival Armani Privé piece from the brand’s spring 2019 couture collection. She accessorized with a black clutch bag with a red hexagon insignia on it to compliment her dress.

Marc Eram styled Barbara Palvin’s look. He’s also worked with Jamie Alexander, Andie Macdowell, and Irina Shayk.

For beauty, Palvin decided on a wingtip eyeliner look with an earth-tone eyeshadow to highlight her eyes. Her lips had a subtle gloss, and the rest of her face had a natural makeup look, leaving the emphasis on the eyes. The model’s crowning glory though was her hair. Palvin worked with hairstylist Owen Gould for an extremely intricate hair bun that involved several knots and strategically angled pieces of hair, creating a sculpture-like effect. Gould has also worked with notable modeling talents, including Helena Christensen, Sean O’Pry, and Stella Maxwell.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

