Dua Lipa Goes Glamorously Vintage in Versace Dress With Gilded Medusa Buttons & Pointy Pumps at the Albie Awards

Dressed in vintage Versace, Dua Lipa graced the red carpet at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York City Public Library in New York yesterday. Lipa brought life to the archival piece from Versace’s Fall-Winter 1994, adding her own charm and sense of style to the garment with expressive accessories.

Dua Lipa attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Albie Awards

The British songstress stepped on the scene in a black maxi dress with thick shoulder straps and a scooping neckline made famous by the late and great Gianni Versace. The gown was studded with shiny gold medusa head buttons, a popular motif for the Italian brand, the appliqués falling in rows down the bodice and sides of the dress.

In tandem with the gilded detailing on her evening wear, Lipa wore a plethora of glimmering coordinating jewelry taking shape in chunky bangles and bracelets, diamond and gold dangling earrings, and rings of all shapes and sizes. Lipa wore her dark mane styled in a formal-looking updo accompanied by face-framing strands while her makeup accentuated the 27-year-old’s features in a bronzy way.

Lipa wore black pointed pump of some kind that barely peeked out from under the hem of the pop star’s lengthy dress. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles often fall to the categories of retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots.

However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Due Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as a model for top brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

