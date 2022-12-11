Dua Lipa Slips into Satin Pumps with Revamped LBD at Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Dua Lipa brought a slick take to minimalist style while at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022.

The FNAA Award-winning star hit the red carpet at the O2 Arena in London for the occasion, wearing a sharp black minidress. Her attire, layered over black Wolford tights, included a bodycon fit with a pointed, low-cut neckline, giving the illusion of a bustier silhouette. Accessorized with the piece was a silver diamond bangle and serpent head-shaped pendant necklace, both hailing from Bulgari.

Dua Lipa attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena in London on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

Dua Lipa attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena in London on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “We’re Good” singer’s ensemble was completed with a set of sharp pointed-toe pumps. Her style included smooth black satin uppers, adding an elegant finish to the timeless style. The pointed-toe pair was complete with thin 4-5-inch stiletto heels stiletto heels, giving Lipa a dynamic height boost on the red carpet.

A closer look at Lipa’s pumps. CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

