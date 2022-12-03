Dua Lipa Celebrates the Holiday Season in a Leather on Leather Look With Sharp Lace-Up Boots at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2022

Getting into the holiday spirit, Dua Lipa graced the red carpet at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum yesterday in Inglewood, Calif., dressed in a leather on leather look.

Dua Lipa attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital One at The Kia Forum on Dec. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Taking a grungier approach to formal wear, Lipa’s look consisted of a shiny red and black strappy dress featuring a criss-cross bodice followed by geometric cut-out sat just below it. The daring top half transitioned into an asymmetrical red and black color blocked skirt.

The Puma collaborator and FNAA’s award winner accessorized her look with coordinating silver snake jewelry and a plethora of rings. Lipa wore her long locks parted down the middle styled in waves and kept her makeup smokey but simple to match her edgy outfit.

As for footwear, Lipa stepped onto the carpet in black pointed-toe boots that appeared to be knee high fitted with seemingly manageable stiletto heels and a sleek glossy lace-up silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel heights. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Lipa is a rising star in the fashion and footwear world, and collaborated with Puma on a striking streetwear collaboration that debuted this year.

The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles often fall to the categories of retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands including GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides, and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. She has served as a model for brands such as Versace and YSL Beauté.

