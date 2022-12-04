Dua Lipa Suits Up in Pinstripes, Chains and Loafers for Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch 2022

Dua Lipa meant business during the 2022 Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch.

The FNAA Award-winning star hit the red carpet at City Market Social House in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a gray suit by The Attico. Her pinstriped ensemble, styled by Lorenzo Posocco, featured wide-leg trousers with a blazer accented by pointed lapels. The sharp ensemble gained a grungy edge from layered gold and silver rings and Givenchy chain necklaces, as well as a set of rectangular black sunglasses. Layered gold Reinbow K earrings completed her outfit with a slick finish.

Dua Lipa attends Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “We’re Good” singer’s ensemble was completed with a set of black loafers. Her ensemble included shiny patent leather uppers in a square-toed silhouette, complete with front toe paneling. Thick soles and thin silver piercing accents finished the pair with a punk-rock twist.

During the occasion, Lipa was honored alongside Elton John

Variety’s Marc Malkin and Angelique Jackson hosted the carpet at the City Market Social House in downtown Los Angeles. Elton John and Dua Lipa are this year’s cover honorees, heralding their success on their “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” collaboration. Other honorees include Gomez, Lizzo, Omar Apollo and Latto.

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa attend Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Variety Hitmakers Brunch honors the musicians behind the year's top 25 songs. This year's honorees included Dua Lipa and Elton John, as well as Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Latto and Omar Apollo. The event, held at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, was also attended by stars including Jack Harlow, Kim Petras, Rita Wilson and Justin Tranter.

