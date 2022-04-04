Dua Lipa Dips Into the Archives Wearing Vintage Versace Bondage Dress at 2022 Grammy Awards

Dua Lipa paired a fresh hair color with a vintage dress at the Grammy Awards.

The “Future Nostalgia” musician attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Las Vegas. The singer is presenting at this years’ event after taking home three trophies last year.

She wore a Versace gown from the brand’s Fall 1992 ready-to-wear collection. The black floor-length dress featured a sheer bodice with a corset and several straps. It was adorned in gold hardware. Dua Lipa added chunky gold bracelets as well as rings and earrings. She also debuted a new blonde hair color, and topped off the look with a deep red lip color.

Dua Lipa at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. CREDIT: BRIAN FRIEDMAN

The “New Rules” singer added black strappy heels to her outfit, also from Versace. Her sandals featured a thin strap across the toes, center of the foot and ankle for extra support.

Dua Lipa at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. CREDIT: BRIAN FRIEDMAN

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

