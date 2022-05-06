Drew Barrymore Sees Red in Pyramid Heels With See-Through Toes at Variety Power of Women 2022 NY

Drew Barrymore brought her vibrant sense of style to the red carpet for Variety‘s Power of Women: New York event on Thursday night. The talk show host was all smiles as she posed for photos in a fashionable spring ensemble.

Barrymore wore a green and pink floral printed dress. The floor-length garment was complete with flowy sleeves, a round neckline and a ruffled hem.

Drew Barrymore attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Drew Barrymore at Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The “Charlie’s Angels” star accessorized the fun frock with a small pink clutch, chandelier earrings and a silver watch. She pulled some of her hair back and let the rest cascade on her shoulders.

To add a pop of color to her look, Barrymore slipped into a pair of red PVC pumps. The high heels featured a translucent triangular pointed toe and a thick pyramid heel.

Drew Barrymore attends the 2022 Variety’s Power of Women New York Event held at the Glasshouse in New York City on May 5, 2022. CREDIT: Sonia Moskowitz Gordon/ZUMA / Sp

Variety’s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Glasshouse in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime. The 2022 honorees include Drew Barrymore (World Central Kitchen), Camila Cabello (The Healing Justice Project), Kim Cattrall (The Actors Fund), Queen Latifah (Jalen Rose Leadership Academy), Amanda Seyfried (INARA – International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance) and Venus Williams (The Yetunde Price Resource Center). The evening will also find The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc.’s CEO Topeka K. Sam awarded with the event’s debut Social Impact Award, launched in partnership with Google.

