Drew Barrymore Pops in Fuchsia Pink Cape Dress With Hidden Heels at Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet

By Amina Ayoud
Drew Barrymore arrived at the Daytime Emmy Awards in a vibrant ensemble.

Barrymore was one of many celebrities to grace the red carpet on Friday at the Pasadena Convention Center in Los Angeles. The star presented the award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series to ABC’s long-running soap opera “General Hospital.” The actress was extremely excited to present the awards to all the candidates and was thankful to be nominated for her talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Barrymore donned a fuchsia pink cape gown. The dress had a high neck and a boxy silhouette that flowed and swayed as the actress moved. The star also donned a fuchsia pink cape that was also floor-length. Barrymore swung the cape around all night, the dramatic look catching the eyes of fans and colleagues everywhere.

The actress accessorized with turquoise and gold jewelry around her neck and on her ears, adding an extra pop of color to contrast the bright pink.  She also wore a chunky gold bracelet and watch, adding some extra bling. Barrymore wore her dark brown hair parted in the middle down her back and kept her makeup glossy and simple. The actress’s shoes were not visible over the dress and cape, however, a turquoise pump would work well with the color scheme present in the ensemble.

The Daytime Emmy Award is an annual award show celebrating the best of American daytime television. The award show also includes the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards under its umbrella, which are a class of Emmy Awards presented for daytime television production and technical achievement. Leading the television nominations are “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nods, followed closely by “General Hospital” with 17 nods. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View each” has nine nods, the highest of any talk show. The Daytime Emmys air on Friday, June 24. 

Take a look at Drew Barrymore’s best street style looks.

