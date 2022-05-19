×
Drew Barrymore Competes With Gayle King for ‘Sexiest’ Compression Socks at Paramount Upfront Party

By Allie Fasanella
Drew Barrymore made a colorful statement at the Paramount 2022 Upfront party in New York City last night.

The talkshow host wore a vibrant pink and red dress that flowed all the way to the floor. It featured billowy sleeves, pleating throughout and a thin belt tie that cinched the waist. Barrymore donned a bright red lip to match.

Drew Barrymore, pink dress, paramount 2022 upfront
Drew Barrymore wearing a flowing pink and red gown with billowing sleeves and a pleated design.
CREDIT: MEGA

She revealed on Instagram that underneath her gown she was not only wearing sky-high platform pumps in a creamy off white color, but she also sported a compression sock. Ironically, so did Gayle King, who was also at the event. When the pair realized they were both in compression socks, they decided to take a picture together and Barrymore posted it on Instagram.

Also, in a short clip, the actress can be heard saying, “who’s compression sock is sexier?” as she walks up to see King. “When you see your friend who you love and realize once again you belong together #compressionsocks,” she captioned the video.

Drew Barrymore, pink dress, paramount 2022 upfront
Barrymore strikes a pose for the cameras at the 2022 Paramount Upfront party on May 18, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

This comes just days after she was honored at the 2022 Webby Awards with a Special Achievement Award for “her incredible success entertaining online audiences everywhere through ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and its social media content.”

For the occasion, she wore a chic, oversized white suit and what look to be the same soaring platform pumps featuring a knotted peep-toe design.

drew barrymore, white suit, webby awards, tie, wide leg trousers
Drew Barrymore wearing a white suit and platform pumps at the 2022 Webby Awards on May 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris

Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Drew Barrymore’s best street style moments over the years. 

