Dove Cameron Goes Grunge in Belted Floral Bondage Dress & Block Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Dove Cameron took grunge style to gothic heights for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the former “Liv and Maddy” star posed in a strapless black dress. Giving the piece a romantic twist was an allover delicate white, pink and red floral print. Punctuating the blooms with a hard edge, however, was a black buckled leather bodice that created a cutout appearance. Completing Cameron’s outfit with a bondage-esque twist were a matching thick belt and choker with thin silver buckles and metal-tipped ends.

Dove Cameron attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

When it came to shoes, Cameron’s outfit was given a clean base with black platform sandals. The “Boyfriend” singer’s set featured suede uppers with towering block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Curved peep-toe straps finished the set, providing ventilation while ensuring Cameron’s dress was the focal point of her gothically glamorous outfit.

A closer look at Cameron’s platforms. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

