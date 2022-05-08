Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glamour to the Red Carpet at GLAAD Media Awards 2022

Dove Cameron is in the midst of a killer style evolution, swapping out her glam girl-next-door fare for a darker trendy style ripe with edgy rocker elements.

Dove Cameron attends the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 6, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

The 26-year-old singer and actress recently put her daring fashion on display at the GLAAD Media Awards on May 6, an event celebrating the LGBTQ community’s impact on television, movies, music and various forms of media.

Cameron attended the New York City-based awards night to perform her recently-released single “Boyfriend.” To perform, Cameron wore a black and white avant-garde Ashlyn gown that played with structure and volume.

Dove Cameron attends the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 6, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The dress featured a sleek black ballgown silhouette with an empire waist and a full skirt at the front and back — but the sides of the dress exploded with experimental elements. The gown featured a protruding white cage detailing at the hips and white tulle that stuck out from underneath.

Cameron paired the look with sheer black opera-length fingerless gloves and Amina Muaddi platform black leather boots with a high stiletto heel. The star styled her straight hair down, wearing a heavy black-rimmed eye look with a statement cat-eye wing.

Earlier in the night, Cameron walked the event’s red carpet in a sleek black Prada tube top with a statement Saint Sintra skirt. The high-waisted mixed-media skirt featured light pink ruffled textiles intermixed with white tulle ruffles, creating a unique and effortless layered look.

The star paired the edgy ensemble with slouchy opera-length Marc Jacobs leather gloves and the same Amina Muaddi boots she wore to perform. To walk to the carpet, Cameron pulled her hair into a sleek low ponytail with a middle part.

Talk about a show-stopping stunner.

