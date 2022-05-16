Dove Cameron Amps Up Her Edgy Makeover in Dramatic Plunging Dress & Hidden Heels at Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Dove Cameron took a daring approach to red carpet dressing last night in Las Vegas at the Billboard Music Awards.

The singer arrived in a red gown from Ashlyn. The floor-length dress featured a daring, plunging neckline complete with a sheer boned bustier. The scalloped edges of the bodice flowed into the skirt, which featured red and nude tulle. She kept her accessories minimal and let the dress take center stage.

Dove Cameron at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Brenton Ho

The dress certainly gave off a softer look than Cameron has been styling lately. She wore an all-black Marc Jacobs outfit just days ago at the “Good Mourning” after-party. Earlier in May, she attended the GLAAD Media Awards wearing a black Prada tube top with a statement Saint Sintra skirt and Marc Jacobs leather gloves.

Cameron at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. CREDIT: Brenton Ho

The Billboard Music Awards were back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy took the stage as host.

A few winners were announced before the televised ceremony kicked off, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other winners included Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. The performers included Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who received the Billboard Icon Award.

