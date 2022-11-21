Dove Cameron Goes Edgy in Marc Jacobs Bustier & Dramatic Skirt With Leather Gloves at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Dove Cameron attended tonight’s American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The singer and actress opted for a two-piece number from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection.

The getup comprised of a white bustier top paired with a textured jacket layered atop an equally dark-colored skirt. Cameron paired the look with leather fingerless gloves that made way for her stylish black and white manicured nails.

Dove Cameron attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Disney Channel alum styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with two braided plaits in front. The jewelry was understated: hoop earrings with a pearl accent and a classic chain necklace.

When it came to footwear, Cameron’s shoe choice was hidden due to the length of her skirt. However, she likely slipped on a pair of platform pumps or chunky boots to complete her outfit.

Dove Cameron attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

