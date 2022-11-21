×
Dove Cameron Goes Edgy in Marc Jacobs Bustier & Dramatic Skirt With Leather Gloves at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

By Joce Blake
2022 American Music Awards – Arrivals
Dove Cameron attended tonight’s American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The singer and actress opted for a two-piece number from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection.

The getup comprised of a white bustier top paired with a textured jacket layered atop an equally dark-colored skirt. Cameron paired the look with leather fingerless gloves that made way for her stylish black and white manicured nails.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dove Cameron attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Dove Cameron attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The Disney Channel alum styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with two braided plaits in front. The jewelry was understated: hoop earrings with a pearl accent and a classic chain necklace.

When it came to footwear, Cameron’s shoe choice was hidden due to the length of her skirt. However, she likely slipped on a pair of platform pumps or chunky boots to complete her outfit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Dove Cameron attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)
Dove Cameron attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

