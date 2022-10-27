Dominique Thorne Revamps Ballerina Style in Tulle Gown, Tights & Pumps at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Dominique Thorne took a ballerina-worthy approach when dressing for the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Arriving at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the occasion, the actress struck a pose in an outfit styled by Law Roach. Her ensemble featured a strapless gown by Prabal Gurung, which included a base corset wrapped in black, white and pink tulle. The piece was finished with a dramatically draped skirt with a flowing train, given a slick spin from a thigh-high slit.

Dominique Thorne attends the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Adding a layered appearance were Wolford’s $30 (previously $46) Individual 10 stay-up tights, a sheer black set with matte upper panels. Giving her attire a princess-like spin were sparkling diamond stud earrings and a choker, as well as sheer black tulle gloves.

Dominique Thorne attends the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

When it came to footwear, Roach finished Thorne’s ensemble with a set of classic black pumps by Christian Louboutin. Her leather pair included triangular toes and rounded counters, finished with the set’s classic thin stiletto heels. The height-boosting set proved a classically sharp finish to the star’s whimsically edgy outfit, coordinating with its black tones and creating a neutral base.

A closer look at Thorne’s Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered in Hollywood at the Dolby Theater on Oct. 28. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey in attendance. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

PHOTOS: Discover all the star arrivals at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere.