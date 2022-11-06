Dolly Parton and P!nk Match in Sparkly Stripes and Platforms at Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Dolly Parton shared a matching moment with P!nk while backstage at the 2022 Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Posing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Parton wore a long-sleeved dress with a fringed floor-length hem, crafted from rows of black and silver sequins. Completing her outfit were silver diamond drop earrings. P!nk, meanwhile, opted for an edgy long-sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit; her ensemble coordinated with Parton’s, featuring black and silver crystals arranged in zebra stripes, finished with a set of silver Givenchy drop earrings. Both stars’ outfits highlighted their respective aesthetics, while remaining glamorous and maximalist for the occasion.

Dolly Parton and P!nk attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

When it came to footwear, the duo’s shoes were equally bold, P!nk opted for a true rock n’ roll staple with black boots; hers featured calf-high leather uppers with pointed toes, stacked platform soles and towering heels, accented with gold side buckles. Parton’s, meanwhile, emphasized her outfit’s glamour with metallic silver uppers, 6-inch stiletto heels and sequined slingback straps, completed with curved PVC toe straps. Each style gave its respective wearer a bold height boost, while remaining sharp and dynamic for the impactful evening.

A closer look at Parton and P!nk’s shoes. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

However, this wasn’t Parton’s only glitzy look of the night. Earlier on the red carpet, she donned a knee-length black dress covered in eyelets and thin draped silver chains. Finishing her attire was a towering set of black platform mules, featuring 6-inch stiletto heels and curved PVC toe straps embellished with crystals.

Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors musicians and artists who have significantly contributed to the development of rock and roll, who will be commemorated in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, was hosted by Bevy Smith. 2022 Inductees included Dolly Parton, Eminem, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran and Eurythmics.

