Dolly Parton Twirls in Fringe Dress, Shiny Sequins and Towering Peep-Toe Pumps on ACM Awards Red Carpet 2022

Beloved country singer Dolly Parton was the first of many to arrive at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 7 in Las Vegas, where musicians honored outstanding achievement in entertainment.

Dolly Parton at the 57th ACM Awards in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Justin Paludipan / MEGA

The star did a twirl or two, showing off the sparkling gown complete with a series of silver sparkles on top and on the sleeves, tapering off into black fringy sequined pieces that gave the dress an enormous amount of movement. The gown moved and flowed as Parton did as she made her way down the red carpet. Parton embraced her signature look with her hair up and out of her face in a high pony. The country legend wore two black rings but kept the jewelry to a minimum, allowing the dress to shine. Parton stepped onto the carpet in a pair of chunky black pumps with a peep toe to show off her pedicure. The heels added extra height and volume to the dazzling outfit.

Dolly Parton at the 57th ACM Awards in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Justin Paludipan / MEGA

Dolly Parton at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, dedicated to honoring both established and emerging country music talent, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Dolly Parton with musicians Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett serving as co-hosts. Prior to the show, Kristin Cavallari, Elaina Smith, Priscilla Block, and Zuri Hall will serve as red carpet hosts. The show features performances from numerous musicians, including Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris. The evening’s presenters will include Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Alan Ritchson, James Patterson, Mickey Guyton, and Tom Pelphrey. The commercial-free show is also making history as the first major awards show to live stream exclusively, via Amazon’s Prime Video

See how high heels have evolved through the years.