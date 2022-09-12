Doja Cat Takes Power Suiting to the Extreme in Fiery 7-inch Heels at Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards 2022

Doja Cat certainly knows how to use her wardrobe to make an impact. The singer received the Breakthrough Fashion Icon Award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards 2022 this weekend, during New York Fashion Week, while wearing a head-turning ensemble.

The “Need to Know” singer updated the classic navy blue and white suit with bold proportions. The outfit was part of Viktor and Rolf‘s fall 2022 couture collection. The jacket had shoulders splaying out to the sides, creating an extreme and playful silhouette.

Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Doja paired the outfit with Puppets and Puppets’ cookie bag and a futuristic pair of sunglasses that had become part of her signature style.

When it came to footwear, Doja slipped on red-hot patent platforms with 7-inch heels, adding a pop of color to the outfit. The red shoes matched the Anarchism sign painted on the back of Doja’s head.

Doja Cat and David LaChapelle attend Fiji water at the 9th Annual Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards, on Sept. 10, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for FIJI Water

Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Doja was presented with the Breakthrough Fashion Icon Award by David LaChapelle. The event’s honorees also included Gigi Hadid, Lara Stone, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Karen Elson. The evening was hosted by Busy Philipps.

The “Kiss Me More” singer is making the best out of New York Fashion Week this season. Doja was at the front row of the ’23 Bronx and Banco runway show at Pier 45 last week. For the occasion, Doja wore a sleeveless cutout baby blue dress connected to the maxi-style skirt with black cords wrapped around the star’s midsection. She flattered her feet on tan platform sandals with chunky clear block heels and an elevated sole.

