Doja Cat Channels Ballerina Energy in Black Tutu Jumpsuit and Edgy Pumps at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Doja Cat brings a modern edge to Hollywood glamour for her latest red carpet outfit. The “Get into It (Yuh)” rapper was spotted on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday night. The event included performances from Summer Walker, Saweetie and Doja Cat herself.

For her red carpet look, the “Woman” singer showed up in a strapless black dress from Carolina Herrera that had a plunging deep-v neckline bodice that featured a peplum of fabric layered over a black tulle skirt placed in the middle of the garment that added volume to her chic attire. The piece came to her ankles and gave Doja Cat’s ensemble a lot of movement.

Doja Cat wears a black tutu jumpsuit paired with black pumps at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Doja Cat made a showstopping statement with her accessories. Around her neck, she wore a chunky diamond necklace and diamond chandelier earrings that glimmered and sparkled in the camera flashes. For hair, she pulled her black tresses into a sleek straight-back appearance that tied her elegant moment together seamlessly.

To ground everything, Doja Cat wore a pair of sharp black pointed pumps that had a silver metallic platform sole. The shoes also had a transparent ankle strap on each shoe, and her heels had a height of approximately four inches.

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event was streamed for free on Twitter here and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

