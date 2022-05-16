Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Outfit Might Just Be Her Boldest Yet, Complete With Golden Toes & Pasties

To no one’s surprise, really, Doja Cat just hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a fierce, head-turning dress and boots with golden toes (yup, keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about).

The rap star, who is nominated tonight, wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress featuring a structured design and sheer tulle train with Agent Provocateur custom pasties and wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection. The avant garde style she’s wearing actually features a shiny molding of a foot cast in gold.

Doja Cat at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

Known for her bold red carpet looks, the “Kiss Me More” hitmaker also accessorized with dangly statement earrings and a gold bag in the shape of Saturn.

Doja Cat wearing wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

