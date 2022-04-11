Dixie D’Amelio Gets Covered in Green Slime in White Cutout Crop Top & Luxe Booties at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Dixie D’Amelio went green — literally — while attending the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday.

While at Barker Hangar, the TikTok influencer wore a white crop top with sculpted cutout cups by Balmain. The sleek top was paired with a matching slim-fitted midi skirt, which included ornate quilting on the front. The set, hailing from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection, was completed with delicate rings and sparkling triangular post earrings.

Dixie D’Amelio accepts her award at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

D’Amelio’s look gained one final element while accepting her award for Favorite Social Music Star: a splash of neon green slime. Coating her from head to toe, the vanilla pudding, food coloring, applesauce and oatmeal mixture added a literal burst of color to her ensemble.

Dixie D’Amelio gets slimed at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Dixie D’Amelio gets slimed at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

D’Amelio wore a set of matching white Balmain heels — also from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection. The style included padded fabric uppers, complete with multiple thick hook-and-loop straps for a peep-toe effect. Finishing the pair — most visible when she posed on the orange carpet with sister Charli D’Amelio — were sculpted heels with rectangular bases, totaling at least 4 inches in height.

Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

A closer look at D’Amelio’s Balmain booties. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrates the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. The evening’s top winners included Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. The night also marked a return for Cosgrove, who won Favorite Female TV Star. The event was additionally star-studded with appearances by Sofía Vergara, Chloe Bailey, Joshua Peck and Sabrina Carpenter, among other celebrities.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.