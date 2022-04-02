Dixie D’Amelio Goes Goth-Chic in Bodycon Gown, Sheer Gloves and Pointed Pumps at MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Dixie D’Amelio brought her signature slick glamour — with a goth twist— to the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala last night in Las Vegas.

The TikTok influencer hit the red carpet at the MGM Grand Conference Center in a strapless black Mônot gown. Designed by Eli Mizrahi, the bodycon number featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as pointed sculpted cups that created a broad, deep neckline. Finishing the piece was a daring thigh-high slit. Stylist Jill Jacobs completed D’Amelio’s look with a pair of long sheer black gloves for a gothic spin, as well as sparkling stud earrings.

Strapless dresses have become a new staple in D’Amelio’s formal wardrobe. The star recently attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s in a sleek number by Khoon Hooi, covered in glittering crystal mesh. She’s also worn a cutout Zazi Swim number while off-duty earlier this season, as well as a feathered Valentino dress to the Met Gala’s 2021 afterparty.

Dixie D’Amelio attends the 31st Annual MusiCares Person of the Year Gala at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on April 1, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

D’Amelio’s footwear, a pair of black pointed-toe pumps, perfectly matched her gown. The star’s high heels appeared to feature a suede texture, triangular toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Completing the pair were sharply curved counters, creating a wave-like shape that coordinated with D’Amelio’s dress’ bodice.

A closer look at D’Amelio’s pumps. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

The classic pointed-toe style is becoming a go-to for D’Amelio, who also wore a satin Jimmy Choo pair to John’s Oscars party with younger sister Charli — who matched in a black set of Le Silla heels. Versatile pairs in textures like leather, suede and mesh are an eternally popular style from their sharpness and versatility, as seen in new pairs by M.Gemi, Aquazzura and Sam Edelman. Aside from D’Amelio, stars like Olivia Culpo, Sienna Miller and Addison Rae have also slipped into sharp Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin pumps in recent weeks.

Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio attend the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

When it comes to shoes, D’Amelio typically keeps it casual. Her rotation often features sneakers by Nike and Vans, as well as platform sandals and boots by Steve Madden, By Far and Jimmy Choo. For more formal occasions or events, she prefers platform heels and pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Versace, as well as flats by Valentino.

