Dixie D’Amelio Gleams in Crystal Mesh Dress & Hidden Pumps at Elton John’s Oscars Party 2022

Dixie D’Amelio brought edgy glamour to the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party last night in Los Angeles.

The TikTok influencer hit the red carpet at West Hollywood Park in a strapless Khoon Hooi gown. The piece was composed of black taffeta, with a slim fit for added sleekness. Giving D’Amelio’s ensemble a burst of glamour was a black mesh netting overlay, which was studded with crystals for allover sparkle. The sleek number was paired with a simple red lip, allowing her dress to make its own shiny statement.

D’Amelio even matched with her sister, Charlie, who also wore a sparkly strapless black gown by Prada.

Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio attend the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

D’Amelio’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, she matched with Charlie yet again in a pair of sharp Le Silla high heels. To be specific, she wore a set of black pumps with triangular toes and patent leather uppers. Completing the glossy pair, which instantly streamlined her look, were a set of stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. D’Amelio’s footwear proved a versatile base for her ensemble, creating a glamorous monochrome moment.

Dixie D’Amelio attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrated the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, was be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Top winners of the evening included Jessica Chastain (Best Actress), Will Smith (Best Actor), Ariana DeBose (Best Supporting Actress) and Troy Kotsur (Best Supporting Actor). The event’s nominees included a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concluded with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

