Dixie D’Amelio Wows in Lime Green Turtleneck Mini Dress at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Singer and TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio hit the red carpet for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in a stunning minidress and coordinating heels on Sunday.

D’Amelio, who is taking the stage to present at the awards show, arrived to the red carpet wearing a sparkling Off-White turtleneck dress.

Dixie D’Amelio at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

On her Instagram stories, D’Amelio shared a sneak peek of her dress by posting a close-up shot of the word “OFF,” which is emblazoned on the chest in subtle, slightly white sequins that very nearly blend in with the lime green color of the rest of the ensemble. The fitted mini dress has a slight mock neck, long sleeves and flattering ruching that runs throughout the entire body.

As for her shoes, the singer wore heeled mules that match perfectly. The square-toe heels are also covered in sequins of the same lime green hue as the dress. As for her hair, D’Amelio wore her hair in long beachy waves, which add an air of laid-back glam to the overall look.

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

Discover more star arrivals at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 in the gallery.