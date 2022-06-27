Diddy Makes Vibrant Arrival at the 2022 BET Awards In Pink Suit & Sleek Shades With Patent Leather Loafers

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sharply suited for the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The legendary musician and world-renowned entrepreneur will receive his biggest bouquet of flowers with the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Diddy will take the stage alongside Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil Kim and Busta Rhymes. The ensemble of musical acts will speak to the icon’s profound legacy.

The “Gotta Move On” rapper arrived on the red carpet alongside his mother Janice Combs. Diddy stepped out in a trademark summer color, a pink suit which he complemented with a white button-down shirt. The overcoat featured wide lapels, slide slant pockets and an asymmetrical hemline. He teamed his tops with matching pants.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his mother Janice Combs on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “I’ll Be Missing You” artist accessorized with sleek black shades, silver watch and a diamond ring. Completing his look was a pair of shiny black leather loafers. The patent silhouette had an elongated square toe and stacked heel. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards celebrates the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2022 BET Awards.