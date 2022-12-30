Diddy’s Daughters D’Lila, Chance & Jessie Combs Shine in Strappy Sandals at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala 2022

D’Lila, Chance and Jessie Combs packed a stylish sibling punch at the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala this week.

On Thursday night, the sisters arrived at the Hotel Emeraude on Baie de Saint Jean in St. Barts for the occasion alongside their father, Diddy. During the event, twins D’Lila and Jessie posed in matching black catsuits, accessorized with sparkling chain necklaces, silver hoop earrings and crystal-coated versions of Prada’s black satin re-edition 2000 handbag.

(L-R): D’Lila, Chance and Jessie Combs attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Hotel Emeraude in St. Barths on Dec. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Chance, meanwhile, made a vibrant statement in a ruched red cap-sleeved minidress, accessorized with a delicate nameplate necklace and thin chain earrings. Her outfit was finished with a stack of gold bracelets: a rounded chain, a thin Cartier bangle and a blue clover-accented Van Cleef & Arpels charm bracelet.

When it came to footwear, all three Combs sisters opted for sharp sandals to complete their outfits with a slick finish. Similarly to their outfits, Jessie and D’Lila matched in stiletto-heeled mules with horizontal toe straps, both crafted from metallic dark silver leather. Contrastingly, Chance strapped into a pair of metallic gold-heeled sandals accented by three sparkling crystal-lined straps.

A closer look at the Combs sister’s sandals. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

The LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala raised funds for UNICEF’s projects around the world. Held at Baie de Saint Jean’s Emeraude Hotel in St. Barts, the 2022 occasion featured a seated dinner with an accompanying auction, as well as performances by Drake and Lenny Kravitz. The event featured a star-studded guest list as well, including Rita Ora, Naomi Watts, Karolina Kurkova and Luke Evans.

