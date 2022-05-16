Diddy Is Ready to Host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Clean Cream Suit and Black Dress Shoes

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs turned the red carpet into a party as he arrived at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The multi-hyphenate superstar will host one of music’s biggest night held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The world-renowned entrepreneur arrived in a sharp cream suit. The formal attire consisted of a double breasted blazer that was streamlined with buttons and side slant pockets. He teamed the overcoat with a matching top and pants. The sleek bottoms had seamed creases and slightly flared leg. As for footwear, the two-time Billboard Music Award added a slick edge to his vibe with black shoes.

Sean Diddy Combs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

Sean Diddy Combs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

This year’s show marks 25 years since Combs won his first BBMA in 1997, for his album “No Way Out.” He last appeared on the BBMA stage in 2017, paying tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been his 45th birthday.

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have been already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, have won six. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

