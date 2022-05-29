Diane Kruger is Wrapped in Silver Gown and Crystal PVC Pumps at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Diane Kruger elevated a sleek gown for the Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

While arriving with Norman Reedus, the “Troy” actress posed on the red carpet in a sleek AMI gown. Designed by Alexandre Mattiussi, the slim-fitting number featured a strapless silhouette with a midi-length skirt — plus a back slit for added movement. Giving the piece added flair was a massive bow, which flowed into a sharply draped train behind Kruger.

Topping the actress’ Karla Welch-styled ensemble were a black and silver Chaumet necklace and stud earrings, completing her look with an elegant finish.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus attend the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 28, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Kruger also took the glamorous route when it came to footwear, slipping on a pair of Mach & Mach pumps. The whimsical style featured sharp PVC toes topped with large crystal bows. Giving the pair more glamour were wraparound ankle straps covered in crystals, as well as metallic silver heels — also adorned with crystals — totaling 4.33 inches. The optimistic, sleek pair brought a slick finish to Kruger’s outfit while remaining boldly elegant.

A closer look at Kruger’s Mach & Mach pumps. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which ran May 17-28, saw a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties were banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival hosted more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” were shown.

