Diane Kruger Makes a Sparkling Statement in Black Velvet Dress With Disco Thigh-High Boots at Marrakech Film Festival

Diane Kruger attended the opening ceremony of the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco tonight. The “Inglorious Bastards” actress wowed on the red carpet, sporting a velvet Alexandre Vauthier dress with a sparkling twist.

Kruger’s gown, from Vauthier’s fall 2022 collection, featured a high neckline and plush long sleeves. The dress had a ruffled hem that was lined with a glittering tinsel-esque fabric. An eye-catching sequined undercarriage completed the outfit.

Diane Kruger attends the opening ceremony during the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival on Nov. 11, 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kruger wore shiny diamond rings and studs to match the metallic trim of her dress.

The disco-themed continued with her thigh-high boots featuring sharp stiletto heels, and a similarly twinkling fabric. The style blended into the shining hem of Kruger’s gown, making for an artistic and rather futuristic silhouette.

(L-R) Tahar Rahim and Diane Kruger attend the opening ceremony during the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival on Nov. 11, 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kruger is no stranger to the red carpet. With a career in entertainment spanning over two decades, Kruger started as a model and worked on advertisements for luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. She also worked as a runway model for Marc Jacobs, D&G, and Sonia Rykiel. Her footwear, much like her clothing, is also just as exciting, the star wearing pumps and strappy styles that are often bow and crystal-embellished from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Cesare Paciotti among others.

