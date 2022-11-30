Demi Lovato Serves Up Drama in Black Velvet Dress With Opera Gloves & Heels at UNICEF Gala 2022

Demi Lovato made her mark on the red carpet at the 2022 UNICEF Gala yesterday at The Glasshouse in New York.

Bringing the drama, Lovato wore a floor-length gown predominantly made up of a black velvet fabric with white off-the-shoulder sleeves. The sleeves in question were gathered into a sweeping bell shape that transitioned into gloves made of that same rich black velvet material.

Demi Lovato attends the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on Nov. 29, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The lux garment was paired alongside elegant and impressive David Yurman diamond rings, which Lovato wore overtop her gloved fingers, and delicate diamond studs. Adding a touch of edge, Lovato wore her jet black locks in a short messy shag with front-facing fringe

Although they weren’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of their gown, Lovato wore Stuart Weitzman pumps according to her stylist Dianne Yohannes.

Demi Lovato attends the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on Nov. 29, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The pop star’s love for sky-high footwear silhouettes goes deep. The former “X-Factor” judge previously wore styles by Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis to numerous events over the years. Much like her shoes, the “Cool for the Summer” singer has a rock star quality to their clothing these days that often features leather, glitter, metallics, and plenty of bling.

The UNICEF Gala raises funding and awareness for UNICEF’s lifesaving work worldwide. The celebration draws some of the country’s biggest philanthropists alongside UNICEF Ambassadors for a not-to-be-missed evening. Hosted by Sofia Carson, the night’s events included a special performance by Demi Lovato and a DJ set by QuestLove. Also in attendance were Olympian Laurie Hernandez and actress Alyssa Milano among many others.

