Demi Lovato Brings Edgy Glamour In Dramatic Black Dress & Pointy Pumps to Elton John’s Oscars Viewing Party

Demi Lovato brought her edgy sense of style tonight at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles.

Lovato stepped out in a head-to-toe black outfit. Her long-sleeve dress was complete with a turtleneck bow embellishment and a dramatic train. The “Confident” singer took things up a notch with sharp winged eyeliner, satin gloves, dainty earrings and large diamond rings. She gelled her raven pixie down and added a matte neutral lip.

Demi Lovato at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party held at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

The Grammy-nominated songstress coordinated the number with a pair of black pumps. The classic high heels featured a triangular pointed toe and stiletto heel. The slip-on silhouette offers versatility while the construction proves to be both luxe and durable.

Demi Lovato arrives at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

Demi Lovato at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

A closer look at Demi Lovato’s black pumps at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

