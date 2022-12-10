Demi Lovato Ups the Ante in a Spiked Cropped Jacket and Grungy Platform Sneakers

Demi Lovato attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York yesterday.

The “Heart Attack” singer graced the red carpet before rocking Madison Square Garden in an all-black outfit with edgy silver accents coupled with platform sneakers.

Demi Lovato attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The performer’s look featured a black cropped jacket lined with silver spikes and thin chains to match. The outerwear was layered overtop a black boned corset top tucked into slouchy black trousers embellished with rows of silver eyelets. Along with the eyelets, the pants featured large metal buckles, clasps and more chains that made Lovato look like a rock star.

The former Disney Channel star wore a futuristic necklace made up of a swirling design and wore her jet black hair down in a shaggy but simple face-framing style. Much like her outfit, Lovato’s makeup was also dark and brooding with intense smokey eyes and a nude lip.

Demi Lovato attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it came to footwear, Lovato laced into a pair of black platform sneakers. The edgy style appeared to feature black canvas uppers with matching black laces and thick black ridged soles connected to capped toes. The pair provided a relaxed, laid-back but grungy vibe to the singer’s ensemble.

The pop star’s love for sky-high footwear silhouettes goes deep. The singer wore dark red oxfords studded with silver spokes all atop massive platforms. The former “X-Factor” judge previously wore similar styles by Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis to numerous events over the years. The singer has a rock star quality to her clothing these days that often features leather, glitter, metallics, and plenty of bling. The styling perfectly complements the sleek and often edgy shoes they wear.

Demi Lovato attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Always one for drama, Lovato also brought her style a-game to the 2022 UNICEF Gala. The actress wore a black gown and sharp Stuart Weitzman pumps.

