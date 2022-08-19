Dave Franco Masters Strategic Dressing In Geometric Top, Flattering Trousers & Shiny Loafers With Alison Brie for ‘Spin Me Round’ Premiere

Dave Franco attended a star-studded screening for “Spin Me Round” yesterday in Los Angeles in support of his wife, the film’s leading lady Alison Brie, who dressed in a red David Koma mini dress and matching heels. The event saw Aubrey Plaza and Debby Ryan.

The “Superbad” actor dressed down in a simple but effective ensemble including a white and black geometric checkered button-up with short sleeves and a prominent collar tucked neatly into black trousers.

The tuck elevated the ensemble, defining the waist while creating an interesting silhouette for the “Day Shift” star. It’s a simple touch that might seem subtle, but with mens dressing, sometimes minute details can make the biggest impact. The fitted black pants were slightly pleated and high-waisted, offering the outfit even more interest thanks to the unique textural element.

Dave Franco attended the Los Angeles special screening of “Spin Me Round” held at The London on August 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Franco’s footwear was simple but packed a punch, much like his outfit. The sleek styling was paired with slip-on loafers with a shiny black leather finish. Often made of leather, loafers are laceless shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

The Loafer is a style that is often overlooked for lace-up counterparts, but the shoes offer the wearer a range of movement that other formal silhouettes lack.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the Los Angeles special screening of “Spin Me Round” held at The London on August 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The film sees Brie’s character Amber flown to Italy on a seemingly romantic getaway that devolves into chaos. “Spin Me Round” is available to watch in select theaters Aug. 19.

Dave Franco attended the Los Angeles special screening of “Spin Me Round” held at The London on August 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

PHOTOS: See how other celebrities love to style their loafers.