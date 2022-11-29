Danai Gurira Gives LBD a Colorful Twist With Pink & Green Fuzzy Coat & Chain-Strap Sandals at Gotham Awards 2022

Danai Gurira put a trendy twist on a classic little black dress at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York last night. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress posed for photos on the red carpet with her costar Lupita Nyong’o.

Gurira looked gorgeous at the annual event, arriving in a fuzzy green teddy coat that was decorated with a pink and black design. The “Walking Dead” star kept the outerwear draped on her shoulders, which helped to show off the black dress that she was wearing underneath. The top of the garment had contour boning details, while the bottom consisted of a fitted midi skirt.

Danai Gurira attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Gotham Film

(L-R) Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira attend the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for GreenSlate

To let her look do all of the talking, Gurira simply accessorized with small earrings and a diamond midi ring. For glam, the entertainer went with a soft smokey eye and pink pout.

Related Lupita Nyong'o Exudes Elegance in Head-to-Toe Prada Look With Plunging Black Dress & Pointy Pumps at Gotham Awards 2022 Aubrey Plaza Styles Sparkling Crop Top & Slit Skirt With Gold Gladiator Sandals at Gotham Awards 2022 Jennifer Lawrence Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Sculpted Dior Dress & Sharp Pumps at the 2022 Gotham Awards

When it came down to the shoes, Gurira completed her look with Versace’s Medusa Chain Metallic Sandals. Crafted from butter-soft golden nappa leather, the silhouette suspends eponymous pendants at the curb-chain ankle straps and sits perched atop a towering flared heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are the versatile shoe of the season.

Danai Gurira attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for GreenSlate

The Gotham Awards honor the top independent television series and films of the year with budgets under $35 million. The 2022 Awards, held in New York by the Gotham Film and Media Institute, bestowed awards to projects including “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Tar” and “Aftersun.” In addition to the evening’s competitive winners, the occasion also paid tribute to numerous individuals, including Michelle Williams, Adam Sandler, the cast of “Fire Island” and the late Sidney Poitier.

PHOTOS: See all the stars on the red carpet at the 2022 Gotham Awards in the gallery.