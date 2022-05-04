Dakota Johnson Brings Sheer Drama in Shiny Bodysuit & Curvy Pumps on Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought a funky high-fashion flair to the 2022 Met Gala theme, Gilded Glamour, in New York last night.

The “50 Shades of Gray” actress looked glamorous in Gucci. She took to the red carpet in a silver sparkling, barely-there Gucci jumpsuit. She styled the look in two different ways, first with a velvet ruby red robe that she slipped on over the jumpsuit. The robe flowed down below her feet and featured a train that draped behind her as well as a matching tie at her waist with a sparkly silver finish.

Dakota Johnson at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

She then discarded the robe to show off the fitted jumpsuit. The black lace embroidered look also featured silver tassel-like detailing. She accessorized with long dangling earrings and a silver ring on her index finger.

Dakota Johnson at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

For footwear, the 32-year-old slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The patent leather shoes featured a V-shaped upper at her footbed as well as a thin stiletto heel that gave her some height.

Detail of Dakota Johnson’s shoes at the Met Gala 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde, and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

