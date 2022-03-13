Daisy Ridley Serves Up Dramatic Glamour in Tulle Gown and Hidden Heels at 2022 BAFTAs

Daisy Ridley went bold at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The actress hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Salma Hayek.

For the occasion, the “Star Wars” actress stepped out in a sweeping black gown by Vivienne Westwood. The romantic piece featured a slim-fitting off-the-shoulder velvet bodice, reminiscent of Westwood’s iconic corsets. For added drama, it also featured a gleaming tulle skirt that fanned out in layers. The elegant piece was paired with stud earrings, gold and diamond rings and a sparkling emerald pendant necklace.

Daisy Ridley arrives at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Ridley opted for a pair of heels. Though they were mostly hidden by her gown’s voluminous skirt, the pair appeared to feature a pointed-toe silhouette with black uppers. The style likely featured stiletto heels for an elegant height boost, as well as a soft material like silk, satin or suede.

Daisy Ridley arrives at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Rebel Wilson in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the in-person 2022 ceremony kicked off with a “James Bond” theme performance by Shirley Bassey in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary. “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” are leading the nominations, with stars like Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Ruth Negga nominated for the event’s top awards.

