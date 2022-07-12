Daisy Edgar-Jones Gives Main Character Energy in Sequin Mini Dress & Stiletto Sandals at ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Daisy Edgar-Jones led the way at the premiere of her new film “Where the Crawdads Sing” held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Monday night. Jones plays a young girl named Kya, who struggles to raise herself in the marshes of North Carolina after her parents abandon her. Reese Witherspoon produced the mystery-drama, which officially hit theaters on July 13.

Jones gave main character energy as she hit the green carpet in a colorful dress from Gucci’s Cosmogonie show. The garment featured sequin floral vines that latticed together over a nude slip as well as a see-through asymmetrical hemline that wrapped delicately around her leg.

The English actress styled her hair in an updo and let her bangs frame her face. To let her look speak for itself, Jones complemented the ensemble with flower-shaped diamond earrings and a few midi rings. For glam, she went with a pretty pink blush and matching lipstick.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Normal People” star rounded out her look with cream strappy sandals. The high heels featured a double strap across the toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-lilke styles, lace up sandals, nicknamed are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer. They easily create an ultra-sexy look by leaving much of the foot bare, not only that but they are the easy to style, easy to wear, and appropriate to wear anywhere.

