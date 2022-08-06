Daisy Edgar Jones Elevates the Little Black Dress With Fringe and Florals at 2022 Locarno Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Daisy Edgar Jones amped up a little black dress and received an award on the red carpet at the Locarno Film Festival 2022.

Jones made an appearance on the carpet on Aug. 5, leading the charge while promoting her latest film, “Where The Crawdad Sings.” Jones plays a young girl named Kya, who struggles to raise herself in the marshes of North Carolina after her parents abandon her. Reese Witherspoon produced the mystery-drama, which officially hit theaters on July 13. The star received the Leopard Club Award, which pays tribute each year to a movie personality whose career has left its mark on the collective imagination.

Daisy Edgar Jones attends the Swiss Locarno Film Festival 2022 on Aug 5, 2022. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

The bold and highly talked-about actress graced the carpet in a black midi-length dress with one shoulder. The dress was embellished with thin wispy fringe on the shoulder and hem that added a whimsical touch. Further dressing up the piece were embroidered flowers that graced the fabric in pops of blue and red that made the ensemble even more unique. Jones’ dress had a small side slit that shifted the hem slightly, one side longer than the other in an asymmetrical style that matched the neckline.

The “Fresh” actress went back to basics, donning black strappy sandals with an ankle strap and heels that raised the star up to higher heights. The heels are a classic style and a sure-fire closet staple that are well loved by celebrities and fans alike.

Daisy Edgar Jones attends the Swiss Locarno Film Festival 2022 on Aug 5, 2022. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

Over the course of its 75-year history, the Locarno Film Festival has become one of the most important film events in the world, in one of the most charming locations. Situated between the lake and the mountains, the Swiss-Italian city in the heart of Europe turns into a capital of international cinema every summer, bringing the most innovative visions to the screen.

