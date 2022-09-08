Cynthia Erivo Serves Fierce Fantasy Fashion in 7-Inch Heels & Reptilian Dior Dress for ‘Pinocchio’ Premiere

Cynthia Erivo stormed the red carpet for the premiere of “Pinocchio” yesterday in Burbank, Calif. Followed suit by her fellow cast member Tom Hanks, Erivo shined in alien-esque glamour and 7-inch pleaser heels.

Looking as if she’d stepped right off of a space ship into the future, Erivo wore a vintage Christian Dior FW04 featuring a drop waist and a reptilian color scheme with a voluminous skirt. The eye-catching garment was held up with thick shoulder straps that transitioned into a geometric squared off neckline following a scale pattern embossed on the yellow and green fabric.

Cynthia Erivo attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “Pinocchio” on Sept. 07, 2022 in Burbank, California. CREDIT: FilmMagic

What truly set the gown apart was the gathered metallic gold and mustard yellow sheer fabric that made up the hemline, creating an impressive and certainly unique silhouette. Accessorizing minimally in order to highlight the gown, Erivo wore simple dangly earrings.

Taking her ensemble to another level, Erivo wore impossibly high platforms that took the Grammy award-winner to new heights quite literally.

“Pinocchio” is a 2022 American musical fantasy film directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Tom Hanks, and Cynthia Erivo adapted from a screenplay by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz. The live-action adaptation follows the original classic plot line of a puppet wanting to become a real boy. The film will be available for streaming Sept. 8 on Disney +.

