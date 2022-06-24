Constance Wu Shines in Champagne Dress & 6-Inch Heels at ‘The Terminal List’ Premiere

Constance Wu brought her A-game to her latest event.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” actress attended the red carpet ahead of “The Terminal List” premiere in LA on Wednesday night. Wu stars in the new Amazon Prime thriller series, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 1.

Wu arrived in a sparkly floor-length dress. Her beige dress featured spaghetti straps and champagne sequins throughout the entire garment. It also featured slight cutouts in the bodice. Wu accessorized with just a delicate bracelet and a small nude clutch purse, really allowing her dress to serve as the main focal point.

Wu at “The Terminal List” premiere on June 22. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Wu added serious height to her frame with a pair of towering platform heels. The shoes were covered in a nude leather outer material. They featured an ankle and toe strap for support as well as a thick platform sole that added at least 2 inches to the overall height. The thin stiletto heel reached at least 6 inches. Platforms have been getting the red carpet treatment as of late, from the Met Gala to the MTV VMAs.

Wu at “The Terminal List” premiere on June 22. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When Wu hits the red carpet or other formal events, she brings a look. In the past, her wardrobe has boasted a plethora of fluid metallics, floral embroidery and standout sequins, like this recent piece. She’s worn stunning gowns from the likes of Versace, Marchesa, Vera Wang and more.

