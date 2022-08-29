Conan Gray Towered in Sky-High Platforms and Sheer Blazer at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Conan Gray served an ethereal look on the red carpet over the weekend.

The “Heather” singer attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. To the event, he went with a dramatic ensemble from Harris Reed. He wore a white blazer that turned into a sheer duster with lace detailing.

Gray attending the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Gray wore the blazer open and skipped a shirt underneath. He added black high waisted trousers to the outfit with a wide leg opening, and accessorized his outfit with black lace gloves and a large black neckpiece from Dries Van Noten.

The “Maniac” musician finished off his look with a pair of towering shoes. He donned sparkly silver boots which featured a 5.5 inch platform with a whopping 8 inches of height in total. His Marc Jacobs boots added to the overall dramatic feel to the outfit.

Gray attending the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj was notably recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers were given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards also included performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Fergie, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s awards were led by Jack Harlow with 4 wins, including Song of the Summer, as well as Taylor Swift, who won both the Video of the Year and Best Longform Video Awards.

PHOTOS: MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals