Cole Swindell’s Girlfriend Courtney Little Flatters Her Feet in Glitter Sandals With Sequined Blue Dress at CMA Awards 2022

Courtney Little graced the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards tonight. The model, accompanying her boyfriend Cole Swindell, wore a dreamy blue outfit to the event, held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Little wore a sequined dress with a singular long sleeve and an asymmetrical neckline. The floor-length gown also had a thigh-high slit. She carried a silver clutch, which she coordinated alongside dainty silver accessories.

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for footwear, Little wore silver sandals. The classic footwear was fastened around her ankles for a snug fit, followed by thin straps that ran across the tops of her feet. The shiny heels appeared to be around 2 to 3 inches in height, offering the business owner a slight boost.

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Swindell wore a blue suede jacket embellished with turquoise crystals, coordinating with Little’s dress. The jacket was layered overtop a black shirt and paired alongside fitted black slacks. He finished off his look with a baseball cap and black cowboy boots. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf.

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CMA Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

