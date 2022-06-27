Coi Leray Returns to Y2K Style In Boxy Blazer, Bralette & Denim Thigh-High Boots

The BET Awards have returned to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. And the red carpet is already heating up. Coi Leray was among the many faces to step out for culture’s biggest night.

The “No More Parties” hitmaker put an innovative twist on a Canadian tuxedo. The chart topping rapper wore an oversized denim blazer over a crisp white button-down shirt. The top featured wide cuffs, which were complemented with slouchy grey knit sleeves. Leray continued to layer ensemble with a tiny white bralette and a denim mini skirt.

Coi Leray at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

To let her look do all of the talking, she styled parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. For glam, The “Blick Blick” artist went with neutral makeup and a glossy pout. She kept her accessories simple, only adding a blinged out choker necklace.

Leray continued with a Y2K aesthetic by finishing off her outfit with thigh-high denim boots. The slouchy style had a slightly pointed toe and a circle patch on the calves. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Coi Leray at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards celebrates the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards.