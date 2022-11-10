Cody Johnson & Wife Brandi Johnson Coordinate in Black Shoes at CMA Awards 2022

Cody Johnson put a trendy twist on sharp suiting for the 56th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The celebration is being held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. tonight.

The “Til You Can’t” singer appeared on the red carpet alongside his wife Brandi Johnson. The duo was a coordinated couple as they both opted for sleek black pieces.

(L-R) Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson attend the 56th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

Cody posed for photos in a grey double-breasted blazer and a black button-down shirt. He teamed both tops with baggy dark denim jeans. Sticking to a Western-style aesthetic, the songwriter added a white cowboy hat.

Completing Cody’s look was a set of black crocodile boots. The leather silhouette had an elongated almond-shaped toe and sat atop a small square heel.

Cody’s wife Brandi looked stunning for the occasion. She wore a black gown that had a round neckline, long sheer sleeves and a billowy hemline. For glam, Brandi went with a bold red lip and styled her hair in a chic updo. For footwear, she seemingly tied her outfit together with pointy heels. The shoe style peaked out underneath her gown and included a sharp pointed-toe and gold embellishment at the center.

Cody Johnson attends the 56th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2022 CMA Awards will honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

